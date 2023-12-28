Convoy Crestview topped Kalida 46-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 12-9 advantage over Kalida through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 27-18 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Kalida climbed back to within 35-30.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-41.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Kalida faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kalida faced off against Antwerp and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

