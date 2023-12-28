Doylestown Chippewa notched a win against Old Fort 58-42 at Old Fort High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Doylestown Chippewa moved in front of Old Fort 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Chipps registered a 32-17 advantage at intermission over the Stockaders.

Doylestown Chippewa pulled to a 45-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chipps enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Stockaders’ 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

