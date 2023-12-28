New Bremen knocked off Celina 57-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Celina High on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 15-10 lead over Celina.

The Cardinals’ shooting jumped in front for a 32-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

New Bremen steamrolled to a 44-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 17-13 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Celina played in a 40-30 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Celina faced off against Versailles and New Bremen took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 16 at Fort Loramie High School.

