Parkersburg topped Vincent Warren 74-72 in a tough tilt at Vincent Warren High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Vincent Warren showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 26-22 advantage over Parkersburg as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 29-29 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Parkersburg jumped in front of Vincent Warren 52-51 to begin the final quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-21 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Vincent Warren squared off with Cambridge in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.