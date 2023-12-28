Coshocton topped West Lafayette Ridgewood in a 62-58 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Coshocton a 25-23 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Redskins opened a thin 30-28 gap over the Generals at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coshocton and West Lafayette Ridgewood locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Redskins and the Generals locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Coshocton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

The last time West Lafayette Ridgewood and Coshocton played in a 70-51 game on Feb. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

