Arcanum Franklin Monroe scored early and often to roll over Union City Mississinawa Valley 71-49 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

The last time Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 54-43 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Paris National Trail on Dec. 19 at New Paris National Trail High School.

