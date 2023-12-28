Steubenville used overtime to slip past Weirton Weir 68-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Weirton Weir showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-12 advantage over Steubenville as the first quarter ended.

The Red Riders moved a thin margin over the Big Red as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Steubenville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-43 lead over Weirton Weir.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Big Red and the Red Riders locked in a 59-59 stalemate.

Steubenville held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Steubenville and Weirton Weir played in a 68-64 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Steubenville faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and Weirton Weir took on East Liverpool on Dec. 19 at East Liverpool High School.

