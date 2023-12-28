Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Oak Harbor 74-70 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Millbury Lake opened with a 25-21 advantage over Oak Harbor through the first quarter.

The Flyers registered a 40-31 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Oak Harbor came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Millbury Lake 48-46.

The Flyers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Oak Harbor faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake took on Maumee on Dec. 22 at Millbury Lake High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.