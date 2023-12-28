Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-39 win against Canton Central Catholic for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Dec. 27.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 13-9 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Titans opened a slim 34-21 gap over the Crusaders at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf pulled to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Canton Central Catholic took on Mogadore on Dec. 16 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

