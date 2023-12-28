Versailles raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-29 win over Greenville in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Versailles a 15-10 lead over Greenville.

The Tigers registered a 22-12 advantage at half over the Green Wave.

Versailles thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 19-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Greenville faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and Greenville took on Riverside Stebbins on Dec. 19 at Greenville High School.

