Sharon finally found a way to top Warren Harding 65-63 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

Warren Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Sharon as the first quarter ended.

The Raiders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 40-24 margin over the Tigers at halftime.

Warren Harding moved a meager margin over Sharon as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 26-13 fourth quarter to trip the Raiders.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Harding faced off against Massillon.

