Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day handed Brookville a tough 59-41 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Brookville High on Dec. 27.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day opened with a 12-7 advantage over Brookville through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 24-15 half margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Brookville fought to within 37-33.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Brookville faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.