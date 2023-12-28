Warsaw River View finally found a way to top Newcomerstown 62-55 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Newcomerstown, as it began with a 21-16 edge over Warsaw River View through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Trojans controlled the pace, taking a 33-27 lead into halftime.

Newcomerstown darted a close margin over Warsaw River View as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Black Bears pulled off a stirring 17-9 final quarter to trip the Trojans.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Newcomerstown faced off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warsaw River View faced off against New Lexington and Newcomerstown took on East Canton on Dec. 22 at East Canton High School.

