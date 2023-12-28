Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Steubenville Catholic Central 76-44 Wednesday at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Bridgeport and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Columbus Tree of Life Christian on Dec. 21 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

