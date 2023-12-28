Richwood North Union posted a narrow 47-38 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder played in a 49-26 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Bellefontaine and Richwood North Union took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Dec. 16 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.