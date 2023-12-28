Conneaut posted a narrow 53-50 win over Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Orwell Grand Valley, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Conneaut through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Mustangs would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 37-26 lead on the Spartans.

Orwell Grand Valley moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Conneaut at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-9 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Conneaut squared off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Kirtland.

