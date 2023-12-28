A swift early pace pushed Zanesville West Muskingum past Hebron Lakewood Wednesday 72-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 27-7 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

The Lancers trimmed the margin to make it 33-20 at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum stormed to a 51-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Hebron Lakewood played in a 38-33 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 23, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Baltimore Liberty Union in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.