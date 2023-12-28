Castalia Margaretta topped Toledo Christian 50-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Castalia Margaretta opened with a 9-8 advantage over Toledo Christian through the first quarter.

The Polar Bears opened a slim 20-17 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Castalia Margaretta darted to a 37-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 16-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Christian faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.

