Lore City Buckeye Trail topped Barnesville 61-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and Barnesville played in a 56-53 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Barnesville took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 22 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.