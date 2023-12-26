OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 26, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Archbold denies Pemberville Eastwood’s challenge

Archbold knocked off Pemberville Eastwood 62-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Archbold High on Dec. 26.

The last time Archbold and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 59-36 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Archbold faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Pemberville Eastwood took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 21 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

McDonald pockets slim win over Girard

McDonald topped Girard 57-50 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 26.

Last season, Girard and McDonald faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, McDonald faced off against Sebring and Girard took on Salem on Dec. 19 at Salem High School.

Mentor tacks win on Bluff City Sullivan East

Mentor controlled the action to earn an impressive 99-76 win against Bluff City Sullivan East on Dec. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Mentor faced off against Medina.

