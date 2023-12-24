Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off Arcanum 61-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian an 18-13 lead over Arcanum.

The two squads struggled a 29-29 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved ahead over Arcanum when the final quarter began 47-40.

The Knights held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Arcanum squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Arcanum faced off against Middletown Madison and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 16 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

