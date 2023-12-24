Mentor Lake Catholic finally found a way to top Perry 49-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Perry squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cleveland Benedictine and Perry took on Conneaut on Dec. 13 at Perry High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.