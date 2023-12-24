A swift early pace pushed Vincent Warren past Stewart Federal Hocking Saturday 65-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Vincent Warren a 27-4 lead over Stewart Federal Hocking.

The Warriors opened an immense 37-9 gap over the Lancers at halftime.

Vincent Warren thundered to a 61-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers managed a 21-4 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Vincent Warren faced off against Logan and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Belpre on Dec. 15 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

