Elida posted a narrow 48-43 win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Elida opened with a 14-8 advantage over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the first quarter.

The Rams rallied in the second quarter by making it 25-23.

Elida jumped to a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Elida faced off against Kenton and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 16 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

