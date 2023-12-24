Arcanum Franklin Monroe notched a win against Sidney Fairlawn 72-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Arcanum Franklin Monroe a 23-12 lead over Sidney Fairlawn.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe registered a 41-25 advantage at intermission over Sidney Fairlawn.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe charged to a 65-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Sidney Fairlawn outpointed Arcanum Franklin Monroe 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Botkins and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

