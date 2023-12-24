Miller City rolled past McComb for a comfortable 58-36 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Miller City moved in front of McComb 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 29-20 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Miller City charged to a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Miller City and McComb faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, McComb faced off against Vanlue and Miller City took on Leipsic on Dec. 16 at Leipsic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.