New Madison Tri-Village eventually beat Georgetown 68-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 28-15 advantage over Georgetown through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 31-15 advantage at intermission over the G Men.

New Madison Tri-Village jumped to a 64-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The G Men managed an 8-4 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Georgetown took on Bethel-Tate on Dec. 15 at Georgetown High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.