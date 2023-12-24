Mason finally found a way to top Bellbrook 60-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mason and Bellbrook settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Golden Eagles darted a modest margin over the Comets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Mason broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-39 lead over Bellbrook.

The Comets held on with an 18-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Bellbrook faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Bellbrook faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 16 at Mason High School.

