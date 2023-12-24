Magnolia Sandy Valley notched a win against Uhrichsville Claymont 61-51 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Navarre Fairless on Dec. 18 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

