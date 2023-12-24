North Robinson Colonel Crawford topped Carey 39-34 in a tough tilt on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 10-7 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Blue Devils climbed back to within 19-17.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford darted to a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

