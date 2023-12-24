New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic posted a narrow 37-33 win over East Canton in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

The last time New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and East Canton played in a 49-23 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton took on Caldwell on Dec. 18 at East Canton High School.

