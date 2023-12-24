Union City Mississinawa Valley notched a win against Ansonia 68-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Union City Mississinawa Valley opened with a 20-14 advantage over Ansonia through the first quarter.

The Black Hawks opened a meager 37-26 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Ansonia drew within 45-38 in the third quarter.

The Black Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-11 edge.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and Ansonia faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ansonia faced off against St. Henry and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 18 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

