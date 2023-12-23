Oregon Clay rolled past Avon Lake for a comfortable 5-2 victory for an Ohio boys hockey victory on Dec. 22.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first period.

Nothing was decided in the second period, with the Eagles and the Shoremen locked in a 2-2 stalemate.

Oregon Clay got the better of the final-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

