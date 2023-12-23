OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 23, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada collects victory over Cory-Rawson

Ada collected a solid win over Cory-Rawson in a 53-40 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cory-Rawson faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Ada took on Lima Perry on Dec. 16 at Ada High School.

Akron Garfield races in front to defeat Mogadore Field

Akron Garfield left no doubt in recording a 76-33 win over Mogadore Field during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Akron Garfield faced off against Columbus East and Mogadore Field took on Ravenna on Dec. 14 at Mogadore Field High School.

Anna holds off Maria Stein Marion Local

Anna posted a narrow 50-47 win over Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Anna squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Celina and Anna took on Jackson Center on Dec. 19 at Anna High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe overcomes Sidney Fairlawn

Arcanum Franklin Monroe notched a win against Sidney Fairlawn 72-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Arcanum Franklin Monroe a 23-12 lead over Sidney Fairlawn.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe registered a 41-25 advantage at intermission over Sidney Fairlawn.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe charged to a 65-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Sidney Fairlawn outpointed Arcanum Franklin Monroe 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Botkins and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Archbold defeats Edon

Archbold rolled past Edon for a comfortable 63-41 victory on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Archbold and Edon faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Edon faced off against Butler Eastside and Archbold took on Defiance Ayersville on Dec. 15 at Defiance Ayersville.

Barberton claims victory against Willoughby South

Barberton collected a solid win over Willoughby South in a 70-59 verdict on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 18, Willoughby South squared off with Cleveland John Hay in a basketball game.

Bellbrook dominates West Seneca West in convincing showing

Bellbrook raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-35 win over West Seneca West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 15, Bellbrook squared off with Franklin in a basketball game.

Brookville collects victory over New Lebanon Dixie

Brookville collected a solid win over New Lebanon Dixie in a 69-52 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Dec. 23.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Brookville squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and Brookville took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 15 at Middletown Madison High School.

Burton Berkshire thwarts Utica’s quest

Burton Berkshire notched a win against Utica 63-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Utica faced off against Heath and Burton Berkshire took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 13 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Caldwell edges past Waterford in tough test

Caldwell finally found a way to top Waterford 56-48 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Caldwell faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford took on Racine Southern on Dec. 15 at Waterford High School.

Canton South earns stressful win over Akron Ellet

Canton South posted a narrow 60-52 win over Akron Ellet for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Akron Ellet High on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton South faced off against Dalton.

Centerville secures a win over Miamisburg

Centerville knocked off Miamisburg 82-63 at Centerville High on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Centerville and Miamisburg faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Centerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 17, Centerville faced off against Hickory Moravian Prep and Miamisburg took on Lebanon on Dec. 16 at Miamisburg High School.

Chardon claims tight victory against Ashtabula Lakeside

Chardon posted a narrow 82-80 win over Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Last season, Chardon and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Chardon faced off against Madison and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 16 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Chardon NDCL collects victory over Avon

Chardon NDCL knocked off Avon 65-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chardon NDCL faced off against Beachwood and Avon took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 8 at Avon High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern delivers statement win over Amanda-Clearcreek

Chillicothe Southeastern dismissed Amanda-Clearcreek by a 58-33 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 18 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill sprints past Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati Indian Hill pushed past Cincinnati La Salle for a 53-40 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Lebanon.

Cincinnati Northwest earns solid win over Orrville

Cincinnati Northwest knocked off Orrville 71-59 on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Northwest faced off against Harrison and Orrville took on Massillon Tuslaw on Dec. 15 at Orrville High School.

Somerset Pulaski County falls to Cincinnati Taft in OT

Cincinnati Taft topped Somerset Pulaski County in a 69-67 overtime thriller for a Kentucky boys basketball victory at Somerset Pulaski County High on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Columbus Northland.

Cleveland John Marshall secures a win over Belpre

Cleveland John Marshall handed Belpre a tough 51-40 loss on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 15, Belpre squared off with Stewart Federal Hocking in a basketball game.

Coldwater overwhelms Defiance Ayersville

It was a tough night for Defiance Ayersville which was overmatched by Coldwater in this 65-44 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Coldwater faced off against St. Henry and Defiance Ayersville took on Archbold on Dec. 15 at Defiance Ayersville.

Columbus Bishop Watterson collects victory over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 56-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Corning Miller and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Dec. 11 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley sprints past Logan

Columbus Linden-Mckinley knocked off Logan 50-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Logan faced off against The Plains Athens and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Columbus North Intl on Dec. 15 at Columbus North International High School.

Columbus West barely beats Frankfort Adena

Columbus West topped Frankfort Adena 57-55 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on Dec. 15 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Delphos St. John’s claims victory against Lima Bath

Delphos St. John’s pushed past Lima Bath for a 60-41 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Lima Bath squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lima Bath faced off against Lima Shawnee and Delphos St. John’s took on Continental on Dec. 19 at Delphos St. John’s.

Dublin Coffman overpowers Toledo Woodward in thorough fashion

Dublin Coffman controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-27 win against Toledo Woodward on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dublin Coffman faced off against Reynoldsburg and Toledo Woodward took on Genoa Area on Dec. 16 at Genoa Area High School.

Dublin Scioto thwarts Dublin Jerome’s quest

Dublin Scioto notched a win against Dublin Jerome 56-46 on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Scioto squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Scioto took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Eastlake North bests Chesterland West Geauga

Eastlake North earned a convincing 85-60 win over Chesterland West Geauga during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Eastlake North jumped in front of Chesterland West Geauga 22-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers fought to a 45-32 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Eastlake North thundered to a 67-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

Last season, Eastlake North and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid and Chesterland West Geauga took on Chagrin Falls on Dec. 13 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Elida earns narrow win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Elida posted a narrow 48-43 win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Elida opened with a 14-8 advantage over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the first quarter.

The Rams rallied in the second quarter by making it 25-23.

Elida jumped to a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Elida faced off against Kenton and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 16 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Erlanger Lloyd Memorial tops Dayton Belmont

Erlanger Lloyd Memorial eventually beat Dayton Belmont 68-50 in Kentucky boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

The last time Erlanger Lloyd Memorial and Dayton Belmont played in a 64-47 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood edges past Cincinnati Country Day in tough test

Fort Mitchell Beechwood topped Cincinnati Country Day 56-51 in a tough tilt on Dec. 23 in Kentucky boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Fort Mitchell Beechwood faced off against New Richmond.

Gahanna Lincoln posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights’ expense

Gahanna Lincoln pushed past Pataskala Licking Heights for a 55-45 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Johnstown and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington Central on Dec. 15 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Galion escapes Marion Pleasant in thin win

Galion finally found a way to top Marion Pleasant 52-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Marion Pleasant faced off against Galion Northmor.

Galloway Westland escapes close call with Columbus Independence

Galloway Westland finally found a way to top Columbus Independence 71-65 at Columbus Independence High on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Briggs and Galloway Westland took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 15 at Galloway Westland High School.

Glen Dale John Marshall claims victory against Belpre

Glen Dale John Marshall notched a win against Belpre 51-40 at Glen Dale John Marshall High on Dec. 23 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 15, Belpre squared off with Stewart Federal Hocking in a basketball game.

Goshen tops Cincinnati West Clermont

Goshen pushed past Cincinnati West Clermont for a 79-60 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Goshen took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 15 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ligonier West Noble

Haviland Wayne Trace left no doubt in recording a 66-35 win over Ligonier West Noble for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Haviland Wayne Trace High on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 16, Haviland Wayne Trace squared off with Convoy Crestview in a basketball game.

Heath claims tight victory against Lucasville Valley

Heath posted a narrow 62-54 win over Lucasville Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Heath faced off against Granville and Lucasville Valley took on Latham Western on Dec. 16 at Latham Western High School.

Hilliard Davidson crushes Circleville Logan Elm

It was a tough night for Circleville Logan Elm which was overmatched by Hilliard Davidson in this 52-24 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Hilliard Davidson took on Marysville on Dec. 15 at Marysville High School.

Hillsboro rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Hillsboro earned a convincing 55-31 win over Greenfield McClain at Greenfield Mcclain High on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Hillsboro squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Greenfield McClain faced off against Chillicothe and Hillsboro took on Chillicothe on Dec. 15 at Hillsboro High School.

Holgate tops Hicksville in extra frame

Holgate used overtime to slip past Hicksville 55-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Holgate faced off against Defiance Tinora and Hicksville took on Pettisville on Dec. 16 at Pettisville High School.

Jackson overcomes Chillicothe

Jackson collected a solid win over Chillicothe in a 49-39 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

The last time Jackson and Chillicothe played in a 48-40 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe took on Hillsboro on Dec. 15 at Hillsboro High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian narrowly defeats Columbus Tree of Life Christian

Lancaster Fairfield Christian grabbed a 61-48 victory at the expense of Columbus Tree of Life Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Delaware Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Dec. 12 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic dominates Groveport Madison Christian in convincing showing

Lancaster Fisher Catholic handled Groveport Madison Christian 58-31 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Groveport Madison Christian squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Groveport Madison Christian took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Dec. 15 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

Lewistown Indian Lake delivers statement win over Jackson Center

Lewistown Indian Lake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jackson Center 74-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Anna and Jackson Center took on Anna on Dec. 19 at Anna High School.

Lexington takes down Ontario

Lexington dismissed Ontario by an 84-46 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lexington faced off against Wadsworth.

Liberty Center denies Defiance Tinora’s challenge

Liberty Center notched a win against Defiance Tinora 66-49 on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora played in a 60-50 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Liberty Center faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Tinora took on Holgate on Dec. 16 at Holgate High School.

Lockland pushes over New Paris National Trail

Lockland handed New Paris National Trail a tough 70-55 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Paris National Trail faced off against Carlisle.

Mentor Lake Catholic claims tight victory against Perry

Mentor Lake Catholic finally found a way to top Perry 49-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Perry squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cleveland Benedictine and Perry took on Conneaut on Dec. 13 at Perry High School.

Miller City routs McComb

Miller City rolled past McComb for a comfortable 58-36 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Miller City moved in front of McComb 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 29-20 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Miller City charged to a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Miller City and McComb faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, McComb faced off against Vanlue and Miller City took on Leipsic on Dec. 16 at Leipsic High School.

Nelsonville-York tops Corning Miller

Nelsonville-York raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-47 win over Corning Miller in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Corning Miller faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Nelsonville-York took on Glouster Trimble on Dec. 16 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Madison Tri-Village narrowly defeats Georgetown

New Madison Tri-Village eventually beat Georgetown 68-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 28-15 advantage over Georgetown through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 31-15 advantage at intermission over the G Men.

New Madison Tri-Village jumped to a 64-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The G Men managed an 8-4 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Georgetown took on Bethel-Tate on Dec. 15 at Georgetown High School.

Newark thwarts Dayton Northridge’s quest

Newark handed Dayton Northridge a tough 57-42 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Newark faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin.

Norton squeezes past Rayland Buckeye Local

Norton posted a narrow 56-53 win over Rayland Buckeye Local in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 15, Rayland Buckeye Local squared off with Marietta in a basketball game.

Pickerington Central sprints past Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Pickerington Central grabbed a 72-54 victory at the expense of Columbus St. Francis DeSales in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 17, Pickerington Central faced off against Richmond Heights and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Thomas Worthington on Dec. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder barely beats New Bremen

Plain City Jonathan Alder posted a narrow 65-61 win over New Bremen in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Bremen faced off against Fort Loramie and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on London on Dec. 15 at London High School.

Pomeroy Meigs claims tight victory against Chesapeake

Pomeroy Meigs finally found a way to top Chesapeake 50-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The last time Chesapeake and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 45-43 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Chesapeake faced off against Ironton and Pomeroy Meigs took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 15 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Racine Southern dominates Matamoras Frontier

Racine Southern recorded a big victory over Matamoras Frontier 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 15, Racine Southern squared off with Waterford in a basketball game.

Richfield Revere exhales after close call with Mayfield

Richfield Revere posted a narrow 68-65 win over Mayfield on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 16, Mayfield squared off with Austintown-Fitch in a basketball game.

Sandusky Perkins barely beats Fostoria

Sandusky Perkins topped Fostoria 63-61 in a tough tilt on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Fostoria faced off against Arcadia.

Sidney Lehman Catholic overwhelms Yellow Springs

Sidney Lehman Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-44 win over Yellow Springs for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

South Point overcomes Chillicothe Unioto in seat-squirming affair

South Point posted a narrow 70-65 win over Chillicothe Unioto for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Jackson and South Point took on Coal Grove on Dec. 12 at South Point High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central tops Wellsville

Steubenville Catholic Central’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wellsville 58-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Wellsville and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Weirton Madonna and Wellsville took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 15 at Wellsville High School.

Stryker carves slim margin over Montpelier

Stryker finally found a way to top Montpelier 51-50 at Stryker High on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Stryker and Montpelier faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Stryker faced off against Bryan and Montpelier took on Toledo Jones Leadership on Dec. 16 at Montpelier High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway carves slim margin over Carrollton

Sugarcreek Garaway finally found a way to top Carrollton 52-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Carrollton took on Alliance on Dec. 15 at Alliance High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut pushes over Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Sunbury Big Walnut knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Newark Catholic and Sunbury Big Walnut took on New Albany on Dec. 16 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Swanton records thin win against Edgerton

Swanton finally found a way to top Edgerton 33-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Swanton and Edgerton faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Swanton faced off against Pioneer North Central and Edgerton took on Wauseon on Dec. 15 at Wauseon High School.

Toledo Rogers dominates Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Rogers rolled past Oregon Cardinal Stritch for a comfortable 71-50 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Scott and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 11 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Toronto defeats Salineville Southern Local

Toronto handled Salineville Southern Local 73-18 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Toronto faced off against Richmond Edison and Salineville Southern Local took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 12 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Upper Sandusky denies Tiffin Columbian’s challenge

Upper Sandusky handed Tiffin Columbian a tough 65-55 loss at Tiffin Columbian High on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Upper Sandusky faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Recently on Dec. 16, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a basketball game.

Van Wert Lincolnview slips past Fort Jennings

Van Wert Lincolnview topped Fort Jennings 69-62 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Leipsic and Fort Jennings took on Ottoville on Dec. 15 at Ottoville High School.

Fort Loramie comes up short in matchup with Versailles

Versailles grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Versailles opened with a 9-5 advantage over Fort Loramie through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at half over the Redskins.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Versailles faced off against New Bremen and Fort Loramie took on New Bremen on Dec. 16 at Fort Loramie High School.

Vincent Warren scores early, pulls away from Stewart Federal Hocking

A swift early pace pushed Vincent Warren past Stewart Federal Hocking Saturday 65-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Vincent Warren a 27-4 lead over Stewart Federal Hocking.

The Warriors opened an immense 37-9 gap over the Lancers at halftime.

Vincent Warren thundered to a 61-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers managed a 21-4 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Vincent Warren faced off against Logan and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Belpre on Dec. 15 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Walton-Verona darts by Cincinnati

Walton-Verona’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati 83-54 for a Kentucky boys basketball victory at Walton-Verona High on Dec. 23.

Wayne dominates Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Wayne dominated Willoughby Andrews Osborne 76-55 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Cleveland John Hay.

Arcanum comes up short in matchup with Xenia Legacy Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off Arcanum 61-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian an 18-13 lead over Arcanum.

The two squads struggled a 29-29 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved ahead over Arcanum when the final quarter began 47-40.

The Knights held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Arcanum squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Arcanum faced off against Middletown Madison and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 16 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

