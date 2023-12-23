Toledo Notre Dame grabbed a 49-37 victory at the expense of Bryan at Bryan High on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Toledo Notre Dame opened with a 11-8 advantage over Bryan through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-19.

Toledo Notre Dame darted to a 36-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

