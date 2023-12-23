Toledo Start notched a win against Defiance 49-39 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Toledo Start at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 24-18 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Toledo Start jumped to a 39-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 11-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Toledo Start took on Sylvania Northview on Dec. 16 at Toledo Start High School.

