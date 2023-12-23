Portsmouth posted a narrow 77-69 win over Lilburn Providence Christian in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Portsmouth jumped in front of Lilburn Providence Christian 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 40-29 intermission margin at the Storm’s expense.

Portsmouth charged to a 60-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 25-17 margin in the final quarter.

