Ironton grabbed a 67-48 victory at the expense of Allen City Wesley Christian on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Ironton opened with an 18-7 advantage over Allen City Wesley Christian through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 43-23 half margin at the Circuit Riders’ expense.

Allen City Wesley Christian battled back to make it 54-37 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.