Cincinnati St. Xavier pushed past Fairfield for a 73-58 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fairfield High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

