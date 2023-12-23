Waverly handed McDermott Northwest a tough 60-50 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Waverly a 19-12 lead over McDermott Northwest.

The Tigers opened a small 33-20 gap over the Mohawks at the intermission.

McDermott Northwest clawed to within 48-39 through the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Waverly faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Waverly faced off against Jackson and McDermott Northwest took on South Webster on Dec. 16 at McDermott Northwest High School.

