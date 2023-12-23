Gahanna Lincoln handled New Albany 50-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 9-6 lead over New Albany.

The Eagles had a 22-20 edge on the Golden Lions at the beginning of the third quarter.

Gahanna Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-24 lead over New Albany.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Albany faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington Central on Dec. 15 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

