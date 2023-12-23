Bradford controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-46 win against Lewisburg Tri-County North for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bradford faced off against Fort Recovery and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 15 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

