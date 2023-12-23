West Milton Milton-Union knocked off Tipp City Bethel 43-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 15 at Casstown Miami East High School.

