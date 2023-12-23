East Liverpool Beaver posted a narrow 78-69 win over St. Clairsville at St. Clairsville High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver a 17-15 lead over St. Clairsville.

The scoreboard showed the Red Devils with a 34-32 lead over the Beavers heading into the second quarter.

St. Clairsville moved ahead by earning a 52-50 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver at the end of the third quarter.

The Beavers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Red Devils 28-17 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, St. Clairsville and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, St. Clairsville faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 14 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

