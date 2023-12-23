Willard controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 77-41 victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Willard opened with a 30-13 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes registered a 42-13 advantage at half over the Golden Gophers.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Mt. Victory Ridgemont got within 60-34.

The Crimson Flashes held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Willard faced off against Carey and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on West Jefferson on Dec. 16 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.