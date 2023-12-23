Canton South controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-58 win against Carrollton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton South High on Dec. 22.

The last time Carrollton and Canton South played in a 59-58 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton South faced off against Dalton and Carrollton took on Alliance on Dec. 15 at Alliance High School.

