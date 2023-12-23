It was a tough night for Campbell Memorial which was overmatched by Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in this 67-32 verdict.

The first quarter gave Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a 15-7 lead over Campbell Memorial.

The Cardinals’ offense roared in front for a 30-14 lead over the Red Devils at the half.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney breathed fire to a 49-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Campbell Memorial played in a 50-27 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Canfield on Dec. 15 at Canfield High School.

