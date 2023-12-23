Elmore Woodmore posted a narrow 73-71 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-16 advantage over Elmore Woodmore as the first quarter ended.

The Lakers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 41-25 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury enjoyed a 58-41 lead over Elmore Woodmore to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 32-13 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Old Fort on Dec. 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

