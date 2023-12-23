Kirtland topped Chesterland West Geauga 63-58 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Chesterland West Geauga showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Wolverines climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-22 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Kirtland and Chesterland West Geauga locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Hornets held on with a 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Kirtland faced off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 13 at Kirtland High School.

