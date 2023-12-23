Eastlake North finally found a way to top Bedford 66-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Eastlake North an 18-12 lead over Bedford.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Bearcats climbed back to within 32-27.

Bedford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Eastlake North 48-46.

The Rangers pulled off a stirring 20-13 final quarter to trip the Bearcats.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid.

